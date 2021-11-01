ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 97,392 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,410,209 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97,392 shares during the period. 2U comprises approximately 2.3% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of 2U worth $308,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,309,000 after buying an additional 226,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 39.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,447,000 after purchasing an additional 354,647 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,121,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,741,000 after acquiring an additional 42,689 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in 2U by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after acquiring an additional 475,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,061,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

2U stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.27.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

2U Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

