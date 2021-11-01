Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,691 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $40,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $195.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $230.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.54.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABG. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.