AscendEX (BitMax) Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.32 Billion (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 25.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 1st. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00051449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.89 or 0.00223901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00096316 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About AscendEX (BitMax) Token

AscendEX (BitMax) Token is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

