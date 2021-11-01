Ashmore Group plc Increases Stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Ashmore Group plc increased its holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,450 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Bancolombia makes up approximately 0.0% of Ashmore Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ashmore Group plc’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

CIB traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,919. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. Bancolombia had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.42%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

