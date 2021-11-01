Ashmore Group plc Sells 302,837 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Ashmore Group plc cut its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,469 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 302,837 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises about 0.1% of Ashmore Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ashmore Group plc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $29,840,863,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 366.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 56,571 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,719,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,933,000 after purchasing an additional 190,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 413,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,212,000 after purchasing an additional 35,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $84.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

