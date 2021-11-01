Assetmark Inc. Acquires New Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 16.2% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 54.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 38.9% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $80.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day moving average of $77.01. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $92.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.