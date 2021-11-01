Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,846,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,074,000 after purchasing an additional 470,733 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,995,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,758,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,198,000 after purchasing an additional 314,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

