Assetmark Inc. Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $87,000.

NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $25.81 on Monday. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02.

