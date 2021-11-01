Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,079 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 8,265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 149,442 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,133,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,292,000 after purchasing an additional 387,214 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 119,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

NYSE:WELL opened at $80.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

