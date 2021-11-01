Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,739 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $55.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.48. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $56.71.

