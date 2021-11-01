Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAHU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,509,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $788,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,955,000.

ACAHU opened at $9.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

