Atlas Principals LLC Increases Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Atlas Principals LLC raised its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. RH comprises 2.0% of Atlas Principals LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Atlas Principals LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RH. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of RH by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of RH by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.33.

NYSE RH traded up $10.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $670.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,746. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $675.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $671.38. RH has a twelve month low of $330.64 and a twelve month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

