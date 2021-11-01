Atlas Principals LLC Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Atlas Principals LLC bought a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000. NIO accounts for 0.9% of Atlas Principals LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 24,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in NIO by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $40.39. 831,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,074,844. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

