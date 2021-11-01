Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $29,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,668,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 277.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 15.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.65.

TEAM opened at $457.21 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $176.42 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.60. The firm has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.62, a P/E/G ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

