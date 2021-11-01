Atom Investors LP Has $3.40 Million Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 65.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,543 shares during the quarter. PagerDuty makes up about 0.4% of Atom Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PagerDuty by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,045,000 after acquiring an additional 953,424 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,027,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,651,000 after acquiring an additional 834,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,303,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,775 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $62,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,806 shares of company stock worth $9,698,506 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist increased their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,328. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.66.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

