Atom Investors LP Makes New $4.91 Million Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,147 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,000. Electronic Arts makes up 0.6% of Atom Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,015,674,000 after buying an additional 84,374 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,303,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Electronic Arts by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,651,661 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $525,218,000 after buying an additional 318,840 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,833 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,945,886 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $423,707,000 after purchasing an additional 177,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $2.24 on Monday, reaching $142.49. The company had a trading volume of 22,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,518. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In related news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $1,422,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,545 shares of company stock worth $5,311,964 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

