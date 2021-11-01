Atom Investors LP Raises Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 127.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPWR traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $529.39. 2,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 118.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $494.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.80. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.21 and a 1-year high of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $2,061,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total transaction of $630,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,937. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

