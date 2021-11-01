Atom Investors LP Sells 103,995 Shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Atom Investors LP cut its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,995 shares during the period. Esports Entertainment Group makes up 0.4% of Atom Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Esports Entertainment Group were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GMBL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 222,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 104.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 49,684 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

GMBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Esports Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Esports Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.38. 11,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,937. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $118.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.07. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 157.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.