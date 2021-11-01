Atom Investors LP Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 707,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after acquiring an additional 499,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $301.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,209,483. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.48 and a 200 day moving average of $249.99. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $302.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.03 billion, a PE ratio of 120.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total value of $4,978,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $1,034,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,975,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 772,521 shares of company stock valued at $207,166,848. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

