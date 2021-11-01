Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Trading Down 12.1% Over Last Week

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $14.52 million and $91,376.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00002214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00072552 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00048865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

