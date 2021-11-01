Atreides Management LP Boosts Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,320 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP owned 0.63% of Sonos worth $27,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 73.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sonos by 52.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Sonos during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter worth $90,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

SONO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 41,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,710. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.73. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.42 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,171,497.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,920. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.