Atreides Management LP Lowers Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Atreides Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,737,974 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 260,673 shares during the period. Tapestry accounts for approximately 1.3% of Atreides Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Atreides Management LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $75,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,061,706 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $43,753,000 after purchasing an additional 504,864 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,488 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 62,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.15. The company had a trading volume of 40,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.16. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

