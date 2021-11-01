Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 156.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMIVF opened at $11.64 on Monday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45.
About Atrium Mortgage Investment
