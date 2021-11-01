Attestor Ltd Makes New $48.84 Million Investment in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Attestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 628,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,840,000. 51job accounts for 32.3% of Attestor Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JOBS. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the second quarter worth $98,500,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 134.1% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 702,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,962,000 after acquiring an additional 402,272 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in 51job by 599.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 460,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 394,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in 51job by 62.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,419,000 after purchasing an additional 356,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in 51job by 94.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 620,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

51job stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,978. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.39. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.70.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

