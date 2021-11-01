Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Down 2.4%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) shares fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.33 and last traded at $32.29. 52,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,191,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bloom Burton started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $80,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $3,867,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,997,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

