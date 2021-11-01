Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Invests $1.58 Million in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,697 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000. Gibraltar Industries accounts for about 0.5% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. owned 0.06% of Gibraltar Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 70,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.63. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $103.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.14.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.