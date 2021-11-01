Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Invests $6.39 Million in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,622 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,000. First Solar makes up about 1.9% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. owned about 0.07% of First Solar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in First Solar by 3,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.49. 50,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,729. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $121.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average of $89.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.