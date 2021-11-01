Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Purchases Shares of 22,678 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000. Tetra Tech makes up 0.8% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 71.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 421.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 34,318 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.81 and a 200 day moving average of $135.59. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $176.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $638,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

