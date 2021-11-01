Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 456.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison makes up 1.3% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,126,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,593,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,073. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $136.68 and a 52-week high of $228.88. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

