Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 865,500 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the September 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 892,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avinger by 1,762,538.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avinger by 290.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 614,123 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avinger by 117.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 93,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Avinger in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger in the first quarter worth about $128,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avinger alerts:

Shares of AVGR opened at $0.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.76. Avinger has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 102.07% and a negative net margin of 160.26%. The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGR. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.