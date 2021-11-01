Avista (AVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avista (NYSE:AVA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Avista to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.04 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avista to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVA opened at $39.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. Avista has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $49.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. TheStreet cut Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $134,675 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avista stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of Avista worth $18,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

