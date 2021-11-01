AVITA Medical (RCEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect AVITA Medical to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a negative net margin of 90.94%. On average, analysts expect AVITA Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RCEL opened at $16.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.04. AVITA Medical has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AVITA Medical by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,407 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AVITA Medical by 408.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

