AVITA Medical (RCEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect AVITA Medical to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a negative net margin of 90.94%. On average, analysts expect AVITA Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
RCEL opened at $16.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.04. AVITA Medical has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.
About AVITA Medical
AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.
