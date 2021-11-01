Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avnet is benefiting from robust demand for its products across Asia, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions. Improvement in Americas also served as tailwind. Its continued focus on boosting Internet of Things capabilities are helping it expand in newer markets and gain customers. Moreover, cost-saving efforts are aiding profitability. Additionally, Avnet’s expanding partner base is likely to boost top-line growth. Notably, it expects to replace the Texas Instruments revenues with higher-margin revenues by fiscal 2022-end. Also, acquisitions like Witekio and Softweb are positives. However, lower pricing and higher logistics costs amid the pandemic are keeping margins under pressure. A highly leveraged balance sheet is also a headwind. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.95. 7,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,804. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 52.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

