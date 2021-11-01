Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.60.

NYSE AXTA opened at $31.19 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

