AXEL Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (AXEL)

AXEL (CURRENCY:AXEL) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One AXEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AXEL has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. AXEL has a market cap of $51.62 million and $373,249.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00124520 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000066 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000031 BTC.

AXEL Coin Profile

AXEL is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 769,313,600 coins and its circulating supply is 281,643,598 coins. The official message board for AXEL is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited . AXEL’s official website is axel.network . AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

Buying and Selling AXEL

