B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $2.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

