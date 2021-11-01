B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for DZS in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. B. Riley also issued estimates for DZS’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.45 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DZS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $296.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.36. DZS has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DZS by 15.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DZS by 29.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 50,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in DZS by 9.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DZS during the first quarter worth $911,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DZS by 15.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,546 shares in the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

