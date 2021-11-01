Baader Bank Reiterates €190.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €152.00 ($178.82) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €158.64 ($186.63).

WCH stock opened at €155.95 ($183.47) on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €79.00 ($92.94) and a 52 week high of €162.40 ($191.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €150.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

