BaaSid (BAAS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $232,779.00

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 1st. One BaaSid coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a total market cap of $12.63 million and $232,779.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00051055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00222538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00096363 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid (BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

Buying and Selling BaaSid

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

