Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires 2,913 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 1.31% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $16,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 230.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 34,734 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $65.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.68. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $79.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

