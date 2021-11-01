Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires 3,683 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.8% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $32,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 599.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 876,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.90 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.76 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

