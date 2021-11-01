Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,077,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.3% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $92,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $85.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.134 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

