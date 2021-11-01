Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 2,398 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Tenet Healthcare worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $8,260,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 692.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 69,178 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 385.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $804,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,811 shares of company stock worth $5,762,933. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

THC stock opened at $71.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $76.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

THC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

