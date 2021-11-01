Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $13,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,627 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 243.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 411,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 291,939 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 322.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $82.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $148.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.57.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,419,016 shares of company stock valued at $111,255,602. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

