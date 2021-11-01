Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,156 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.71% of Oshkosh worth $60,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 51,441 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 75,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 54,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.98. The stock had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,150. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.20.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

