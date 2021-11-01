Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $153.53 Million Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,201,476 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,531,000. Fortive makes up 0.7% of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Fortive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,730. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.21. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.88 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

