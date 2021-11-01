Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,518,352 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 466.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,843,993 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518,352 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Uber Technologies worth $92,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.07. 230,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,711,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

