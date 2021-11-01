Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 299,026 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,711,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,026 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $52,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,828,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,877,000 after acquiring an additional 701,813 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,404,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,331,000 after buying an additional 351,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Equitable by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,028,000 after purchasing an additional 252,471 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,661,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,834,000 after acquiring an additional 366,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Equitable by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

EQH stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.01. The company had a trading volume of 30,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,732. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

