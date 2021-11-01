Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $6.97

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.97, but opened at $7.22. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 27,168 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,997,000 after buying an additional 983,135 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 366,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 76,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.