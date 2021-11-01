Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,060,241 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675,375 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $118,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth about $51,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 88.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Itau BBA Securities cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

BBD stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.0034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 8.11%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.